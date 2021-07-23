Bengaluru: Info Edge Ltd., which operates job search portal Naukri.com, on Friday said it has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% shareholding in Bengaluru-based startup DoSelect for ₹21 crore.

Post the acquisition, DoSelect will integrate with Info Edge's ecosystem and provide an intelligent decision engine to help organisations target relevant applications for jobs more efficiently.

The acquisition would help Info Edge offer a new variety of services under its flagship brand Naukri.com and id in further consolidation of its position in the online recruitment solutions segment.

Founded in 2015, DoSelect is a data-driven skill assessment platform for hiring and skilling. In the past, it has received seed funding from investors including Mumbai Angels, 3one4 Capital, Aarin Capital and Mohit Saxena, co-founder, InMobi.

DoSelect uses data-driven assessment intelligence in the recruitment lifecycle and has built a strong customer base of over 150 customers across enterprises, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and startups in various sectors.

The company claims to have enabled its customers to make smart ‘people decisions’ by deploying successful solutions in hiring, upskilling, onboarding, deployment and employee engagement.

“The Info Edge association gives us much-needed support, resources, and an ecosystem to achieve our aim of creating the best assessment automation software in the world. We will continue to fortify our product offering in addition to bringing in better leverage with the Info Edge ecosystem and deeper integration with their services," said Rohit Agrawal, co-founder and chief executive at DoSelect.

According to Agrawal, DoSelect will run as a business unit of Info Edge and the acquisition will only help broaden the platform offerings from a products and solutions standpoint.

At present, DoSelect’s clientele includes Capgemini, Fractal Analytics, PhonePe, UpGrad, Hexaware, Simplilearn, DXC, among others.

Earlier in June this year, Info Edge had also acquired Bengaluru-based Zwayam Digital Pvt Ltd., an artificial intelligence and machine learning-powered recruitment management software platform.

