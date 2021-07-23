The acquisition would help Info Edge offer a new variety of services under its flagship brand Naukri.com and id in further consolidation of its position in the online recruitment solutions segment.
Founded in 2015, DoSelect is a data-driven skill assessment platform for hiring and skilling. In the past, it has received seed funding from investors including Mumbai Angels, 3one4 Capital, Aarin Capital and Mohit Saxena, co-founder, InMobi.
DoSelect uses data-driven assessment intelligence in the recruitment lifecycle and has built a strong customer base of over 150 customers across enterprises, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and startups in various sectors.
The company claims to have enabled its customers to make smart ‘people decisions’ by deploying successful solutions in hiring, upskilling, onboarding, deployment and employee engagement.
“The Info Edge association gives us much-needed support, resources, and an ecosystem to achieve our aim of creating the best assessment automation software in the world. We will continue to fortify our product offering in addition to bringing in better leverage with the Info Edge ecosystem and deeper integration with their services," said Rohit Agrawal, co-founder and chief executive at DoSelect.
According to Agrawal, DoSelect will run as a business unit of Info Edge and the acquisition will only help broaden the platform offerings from a products and solutions standpoint.