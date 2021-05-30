Infra.Market acquires majority stake in Sociam Equipment

“Construction is one of the largest components in India’s economy and yet ironically one of the most unorganised sectors. In our experience in digitising the material procurement for construction companies, we realize the value chain in digitising equipment management for the construction sector. Equiphunt team has successfully built a pioneering construction equipment management platform and we are excited to partner with them to build out India’s largest digitised equipment solutions platform," said Aaditya Sharda, co-founder of Infra.Market.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}