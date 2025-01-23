Infra.Market raises over $120 mn at $2.7 bln valuation, taps bankers for an IPO

The company reported revenues of ₹14,530 crore in FY24, up from ₹11,846.5 crore the previous year, while its profit after tax surged to ₹378 crore from ₹155 crore in FY23. Much of this growth has been driven by the increasing contribution of private-label brands in categories like concrete, walling products, paint, electricals, and tiles, which form a significant share of its revenue.