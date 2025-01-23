Infra.Market raises over $120 mn at $2.7 bln valuation, taps bankers for an IPO

BENGALURU :Construction materials marketplace Infra.Market has secured over $120 million ( ₹1,050 crore) in a pre-IPO funding round, valuing the company at approximately $2.7 billion ( ₹24,147 crore), according to regulatory filings with the Registrar of Companies.
The round also saw participation from investors such as Tiger Global, Evolvence, and Foundamental, among others.
Infra.Market, which plans to go public later this year, has enlisted eight investment banks, including Kotak Mahindra Capital, IIFL Capital, Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, ICICI Securities, HSBC Securities, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, and Nuvama Wealth Management, to manage its initial public offering (IPO), according to a person familiar with the matter.
“Infra.Market is unquestionably a generational company that represents the best qualities of a venture-backed success story: category dominance, outsized growth at scale, and best-in-class profitability," a Foundamental spokesperson said, confirming the fundraise. “We at Foundamental are proud to be early investors in Infra Market and are privileged to deepen our partnership enroute to the firm’s IPO."
Infra.Market declined to comment on the development, while emails sent to the investment banks and other investors did not elicit immediate responses.
This fundraise comes less than a year after the Maharashtra-based startup raised $50 million ( ₹400 crore) from Mars Unicorn Fund at a $2.5 billion valuation. Infra.Market’s investor roster also includes Accel and Nexus Venture Partners.
Founded in 2016 by Souvik Sengupta and Aaditya Sharda, Infra.Market started as a B2B platform leveraging technology to streamline procurement in the construction ecosystem. The company has since expanded its portfolio, focusing on high-volume construction products under private labels while addressing issues like price transparency, quality control, and logistics inefficiencies.
Infra.Market’s growth has accelerated as geopolitical shifts and inflationary pressures prompt companies to relocate manufacturing to India. This momentum has been bolstered by the Indian government’s infrastructure push and initiatives like the production-linked incentive scheme and the “China plus one" strategy.
The company reported revenues of ₹14,530 crore in FY24, up from ₹11,846.5 crore the previous year, while its profit after tax surged to ₹378 crore from ₹155 crore in FY23. Much of this growth has been driven by the increasing contribution of private-label brands in categories like concrete, walling products, paint, electricals, and tiles, which form a significant share of its revenue.
Infra.Market also operates a robust manufacturing and distribution network, with over 260 manufacturing units nationwide, including 200 concrete plants, 16 tile factories in Morbi, and seven facilities dedicated to walling blocks. It has supplied materials to some of India’s largest infrastructure and industrial projects.
The company is also ramping up its business-to-consumer (B2C) and retail segments, which currently contribute 30% of total revenue. With over 10,000 retail touchpoints and 30 exclusive flagship stores, Infra.Market is targeting improved profitability in this segment, co-founder Sengupta had said in June.
Infra.Market joins a growing list of startups preparing to tap public markets. Companies like Ather, Bluestone, and OfBusiness are expected to go public this year, following IPOs by FirstCry, Ola Electric, Swiggy, Unicommerce, and Blackbuck in 2024.