Infra.Market raises Rs100 of venture debt funding from Alteria Capital

Founded by Souvik Sengupta and Aaditya Sharda in 2016, Infra.Market is a procurement marketplace that leverages technology to provide procurement experience for all the players in the construction ecosystem. Infra.Market is trying to disrupt the way in which companies procure their building materials by bringing standardization, quality and predictability in the supply chain. The startup is a marketplace which ties up with contract manufacturers and gets them to utilize idle capacity and manufacture products for its own brand.

