Infra.Market turns unicorn with funds from Tiger Global, others

Founded in 2017 by Souvik Sengupta and Aaditya Sharda, Mumbai-based Infra.Market has more than 400 large clients, including construction majors such as Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Ashoka Buildcon and Tata Projects. It is an online marketplace where real estate and infrastructure companies can procure construction materials online at a fair price. The platform has seen rapid increase in demand as companies in the sector are increasingly looking to shift their procurement channels after the pandemic.