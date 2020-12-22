InMobi’s Glance turns unicorn in less than 2 years

“Glance is a great example of innovation solving for mobile-first and mobile-only consumption, serving content across many of India’s local languages. Still too many Indians have trouble finding content to read or services they can use confidently, in their own language. And this significantly limits the value of the internet for them, particularly at a time like this when the internet is the lifeline of so many people. This investment underlines our strong belief in working with India’s innovative startups towards building a truly inclusive digital economy that will benefit everyone," said Caesar Sengupta, VP, Google.