InnoVen doubles down on debt financing demand from consumer startups

MUMBAI: InnoVen Capital, which provides debt to startups, plans to double down on the growing demand for debt financing from consumer brand startups, said a senior executive.

In the last few months, InnoVen has struck three venture debt deals, investing in luxury tea brand Vahdam Teas, smart lighting firm Svarochi, and most recently, consumer electronics startup boAt Lifestyle, said Ankit Agarwal, director, InnoVen Capital India, in a phone interview.

It invested ₹16 crore in boAT to add to a ₹20 crore debt financing the company received from Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal earlier this month. The company makes and sells electronic items such as earphones, headphones, speakers and rugged cables.

“Discretionary consumption spending will increase disproportionately with an increase in gross domestic product (GDP). The new age consumer startups are breaking barriers of traditional channels of distribution by adopting omnichannel strategies to reach closer to its consumers, thereby, innovating and curating products based on feedback," Agarwal said.

Startups generally raise debt to buy assets, and for working capital requirements, which helps them increase the runway before raising a large equity round. Thus it also acts as a stopgap solution and helps entrepreneurs retain equity stakes without dilution.

However, consumer brands are using debt even to fuel growth and as a substitute for equity. For example, boAT, has raised around ₹30 crore in equity so far, while the debt from InnoVen takes its total debt raised above its equity to ₹36 crore, generally very uncommon for startups.

“Venture debt gives us a chance to raise funds without diluting equity. As we scale, we will continue to focus on profitability and growth without cash burn as this is what we believe in," said Sameer Mehta, co-founder of boAT, in an emailed response.

Consumer brands can also leverage debt effectively because they don’t raise equity capital as frequently as typical technology firms.

“Consumer brands have predictable cash flows so they are able to utilize debt better for growth, especially for working capital. There is a clear path to profitability and in fact some of these startups turn profitable at very early stages," Agarwal said.

InnoVen has also backed companies such as cold pressed juice-maker Raw Pressery, Epigamia yogurts and meat startup Licious, earlier.

Mint reported on 14 May that InnoVen has raised $200 million in equity from its shareholders, Singapore’s government investment firm Temasek and United Overseas Bank.

InnoVen provides debt to startups across India, China and South-East Asia and its portfolio includes early-to-late stage Indian companies such as Swiggy, Oyo and Byju’s.

InnoVen Capital entered India in 2008 as the first dedicated venture debt provider in the country. The firm was then part of US-based Silicon Valley Bank. In January 2015, Singapore’s state-owned investment firm Temasek acquired the Indian venture debt business of Silicon Valley Bank for around ₹280 crore. The platform now offers multiple debt capital solutions including venture debt, acquisition finance, growth loans and syndication.



