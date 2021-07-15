Bengaluru: News content aggregator, Inshorts, operated by parent Inshorts Pte Ltd., has secured $60 million as a part of its ongoing fundraise led by global technology investment firm, Vy Capital.

With this round, Inshorts Pte Ltd. has raised $140 million, over the last year alone from Lee Fixel-backed Addition, Tiger Global Management, SIG and A91 Partners for its core news aggregator business (Inshorts) and location-based social network Public.

The current fundraise has valued the startup at a little over $500 million, said two individuals requesting anonymity.

“The world is changing every minute, and each one of us has an inherent desire to remain updated about these changes. Both Inshorts app and Public app are aimed to help some of these people in their quest of keeping themselves informed and we are thrilled to have Vy Capital join us in our journey," said Azhar Iqubal, co-founder & chief executive officer, Inshorts and Public.

In March this year, Inshorts’ affiliate Public had raised ₹300 crore (or roughly $40 million) from A91 Partners. Last year, the social media app had also bagged ₹260 crore (or roughly $35 million) led by Flipkart-backer Lee Fixel’s new fund, Addition.

Inshorts, which was started eight-years ago, provides 60-word long-news snippets to users and currently claims to have 10 million users, with a large part of its user-base residing in Tier 1 metros and cities.

“We are excited to partner with Azhar and team in their journey to build one of the largest content platforms out of India, running two market leading properties with a rapidly growing user base. We look forward to working closely with the company and the team as it enters the next phase of scaling" said Vamsi Duvvuri, partner, Vy Capital.

The startup’s social media venture, Public app is relatively new and was founded two years back in April 2019, with a focus on Tier 2, 3 and 4 geographies.

Based on a hyperlocal approach, Public app provides updates and happenings, around a user’s location, enabling local commerce, jobs, classifieds and more. The social network is available in more than 11 regional Indian languages and claims to have more than 50 million users across the country.

“We believe that all of us want to remain connected to our locality as much as we want to remain connected to our friends and family. While many large platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat have been built for the latter, the problem of connecting to locality remains unsolved and Public is our attempt for the same," said founder Iqubal.

At present, several brands such as GSK, Amazon, HDFC Bank, have started to use Public as a medium to reach out to audiences in smaller towns and cities, the company said earlier.

The company also stated earlier that over 50,000 elected officials and government authorities are using the Public app to reach out to citizens on ground.





