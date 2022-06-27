Inside BharatPe’s big lending rethink

BharatPe realised that it had access to two sets of merchants—those who have surplus money and those in need of funds. The pitch to the former was: “Save your money into BharatPe ‘interest account’ at an annual interest rate of up to 12%." That money was then used to lend to the second set of merchants at an annual interest rate of 24%. These products were powered by P2P NBFCs such as LiquiLoans and, later, LendenClub. Of this, LendenClub would give 9% of the total interest charged to BharatPe, keep 2-3% for itself, and use 12% to pay the lender (the first set of merchants in this case).

