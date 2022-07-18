Inside the dirty tricks division at startups

The ed-tech unicorn has been on a cost-conserving mode; it asked more than 600 employees in May to leave the company. Months before, it had discovered that it had been overpaying some vendors over the past year, according to two people familiar with the details. “The nexus was flagged when a new employee, a project lead, joined the team," one of the people cited above said. When the employee was found rushing the payment processes for the vendor, the antennae went up. An interrogation revealed that the employee had received around 10% of the total ₹2 crore contract upfront as a bribe and had been promised twice that amount after full payment, the person said.

