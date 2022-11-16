Insight Partners, Georgian back Contentstack in Series C round

According to the statement, the content management system provider has raised $169 million, so far. With this fundraise, the two existing investors topped up their investment in Contentstack following a Series B capital raise in June 2021, in which, the firm raised about $57.5 million from the two players, as per the firm’s website. In October 2019, it raised $31.5 million in a Series A round led by Insight Partners.

