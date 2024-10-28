Premium from tier-II

Founded in 2017 by Ankit Agrawal and Ish Babbar, InsuranceDekho earns about 82% of its premium from tier-II cities and beyond. With more than 6 million customers, the company has direct integration with 46 insurance companies in India, offering over 380 products, including 175 health and life plans, and claims to be present in about 1,500 towns. It competes with the likes of Acko, Turtlemint and PolicyBazaar.