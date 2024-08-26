Companies
InsuranceDekho debuts SaaS solutions firm Heph for insurance distributors
Summary
- Heph’s website goes live today. The platform has been in the works for over 18 months and has already onboarded over 100 insurers as clients
Gurugram-based insurtech startup InsuranceDekho has launched Heph, an affiliate software-as-a-service (SaaS) firm, that will offer digital solutions to help insurance distributors in India manage operations, top executives at the company told Mint.
