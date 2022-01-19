Insuretech platform Finsall raises 12 crore in Pre Series A

“One of the biggest reasons for low insurance penetration in India is lack of financing options available for premium payment. Finsall’s razor sharp focus on solving this problem has given them massive growth. Since our first investment in the company, it has grown 70% m-o-m and added capabilities in its platform. We are seeing strong business traction and pipeline of customers, which is why we have decided to invest in them further," said Anil Joshi, managing partner, Unicorn India Ventures.