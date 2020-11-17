Insuretech platform Turtlemint raises $30 million

Launched in 2015, Turtlemint helps advisors educate customers and recommend products that are best suited to meet their unique requirements, enabling them to purchase insurance seamlessly. The company does this by providing a wide variety of product offerings and a customized recommendation tool through a simple mobile app that empowers advisors to be truly digital and future-ready. In addition, the platform allows for instant online issuance, making the purchase process transparent and paperless, while reducing the average turnaround time to less than 10 minutes versus prevalent industry average of 48 plus hours.