Insurgent consumer startups see boost in biz during lockdown

Consumer startup brands in packaged goods, personal care and other essential segments received a boost in sales during the lockdown and added new customers in many geographies as their bigger competitors in fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) and consumer packaged goods (CPG) struggled to reach shelf spaces in time.

Startup founders and investors of consumer startups said that brands such as iDFresh, SleepyOwl, Beardo, Keeros and others found their ways to new customers during the lockdown via both offline and online channels as consumers were left with fewer choices. Smaller insurgent brands also ramped up distribution in geographies where they already saw consistent demand.

The nationwide lockdown and curbs on interstate logistics had initially hit supply chains of big FMCG majors, but many emerging brands that compete with bigger brands for shelf spaces resorted to localized selling and rationalized their supply chain to reach consumers faster.

P.C Musthafa, chief executive and co-founder of fresh foods brand iDFresh said that the company was able to increase its revenues for April by 20% month-on-month after it decided to manufacture and sell only 5 essential brands during the lockdown out of the 12 brands that are currently active on its portfolio of brands





“In the first week of lockdown we immediately cut down production of some of the non-essential produce like iDVada (vada batter) even though they were profitable. We instead started expanding distributions in geographies that had very minimal safety risk for employees. We ramped up production of 5 essential products such as idli and dosa batter and read-to-make chapattis, instead," added Musthafa.

Many startup brands especially in packaged goods space also decided to ramp-up raw material procurement long before the lockdown was announced. This strategy has helped beverage brands like Sleepy Owl to meet the uptick in demand seen after the lockdown.

Ajai Thandi, co-founder of Sleepy Owl said that the company had started stocking raw material from its coffee-based beverage product in mid-February itself, and cut down heavily on marketing promotions. He added that demand for his product had soared during the lockdown across both offline and online channels.

“By the time it was February, we as a company came to a conclusion that the covid-19 would soon impact every company in India, and we started ramping up raw material procurement and back end supply chain operations. We cut down on promotional deals with two big retailers and instead used this capital to ramp-up supply," said Thandi in an interview.

However, big retailers usually own their manufacturing and packaging processes and hence procure the supply basis of current levels of demand. They had begun ramping up manufacture towards the end of the second week of the lockdown.

“With supply chains being disrupted and logistic channels out of sync, consumers were buying any brand of their preferred choice was not available. So any brand that was able to have their products available at local stores were able to capture market share and in some categories many of these brands were in fact small or insurgent brands…Insurgent brands that are able to reach the consumer must take advantage to tell their story and brand narrative," said Deepak I. Shahdadpuri, co-founder and managing partner, DSG consumer partners said in an interview.

Musthafa of iDFresh said that since the company relied mostly on offline stores with customized SMS alerts informing consumers of stock availability at nearest store. Musthafa added that online channels like BigBasket and Amazon took several days to fulfill the order, and hence he had to resort to using SMS alerts to keep consumers hooked to iDFresh.

Sleepy Owl’s Thandi said that it depended entirely on its own our website to reach customers online. “We have had issues supplying to Amazon and Bigbasket due to the lockdown, especially because their warehouses are spread across the country. We are now trying to list on hyperlocal delivery platforms to list our products with them via stores. This wasn’t a part of our revenue channel, but we plan to increase our listing on these platforms," added Thandi.

However, investors and analysts said that those insurgent brands still cannot capture the large market shares and brand loyalty that some big brands have currently, unless small brands start listing in every kirana and small stores across the country.

“No startup brands have received a level achievability where it has reached most Kirana stores in the country, because they still require some amount of discoverability and offline promotions…Kiranas don’t offer that, so you don’t see many of your favorite insurgent brand in your local kirana shop," said Manu Chandra, founder and managing partner of consumer venture capital fund Sauce.vc.

