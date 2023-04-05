Insurtech startup InsuranceDekho acquires Verak, says CEO Ankit Agrawal2 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 04:18 AM IST
With Verak acquisition, InsuranceDekho will have a stronger foothold in this rapidly growing market and a stronger presence in the SME insurance vertical and micro-business insurance schemes, Ankit Agrawal said
NEW DELHI : InsuranceDekho’s founder and CEO Ankit Agrawal Tuesday said the leading Indian insurtech startup has acquired Verak, a Mumbai-based SME insurance distribution company.
