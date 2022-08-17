Insurtech startup MetaMorphoSys raises 23 cr seed funding

“Insurers across the world are embarking on a digital transformation journey to ensure proactive and instant customer service. MetaMorphoSys middleware platform integrates with legacy systems of insurers and the ready APIs ensure digital customer journeys can be accelerated for onboarding, servicing, and processing claims. Global insurance companies are using the platform to quickly launch new insurance products and improve time to market. This round of funding shall help MetaMorphoSys further innovate and scale its vertical SaaS platform to many leading insurers in India and Asia Pacific," said Amit Behl, Partner, Capital2B.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}