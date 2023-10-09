Insurtech startup Onsurity raises $24 mn led by IFC

New Delhi: Insurtech startup Onsurity has raised $24 million in Series B funding led by the World Bank's International Finance Corporation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Existing investors Nexus Venture Partners and Quona Capital also participated in the round. This takes the total funding raised by the startup to $40 million.

The three-year-old startup claimed in August it caters to over 5,000 businesses in 26 Indian states and three union territories. "Over 80% of businesses purchasing healthcare memberships from Onsurity have ventured into employee healthcare for the first time," the company said in its statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The insurtech startup will use this funding to build a technology solution, powered by artifical intelligence (AI), aimed at eliminating prolonged waiting periods and uncertainties typically associated with claims. It also aims to grow its partnerships to 50,000 companies and provide coverage to over 5 million lives by 2026.

A portion of this funding will also be allocated towards the company's efforts to chart its path to profitability, the company stated.

Yogesh Agarwal, founder and CEO, Onsurity said, “Our goal has always been to revolutionise employee healthcare benefits, making them accessible and user-friendly for India’s SMEs. With the strong support of IFC, Nexus Venture Partners, and Quona Capital, we will further intensify our efforts in scaling our tech-based platform which will enable us to extend insurance coverage to a larger spectrum of SMEs, ensuring a comprehensive safety net for their operations." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The fresh infusion of funds will supercharge our mission to broaden our product offerings by crafting one of the finest tech-led distribution stacks in the industry," Kulin Shah, co-founder and COO, Onsurity added.

The company, through its subsidiary, offers an array of products, including cyber insurance, D&O liability insurance, commercial general liability insurance, among others under Onsurity Plus.

