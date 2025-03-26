Bootstrapped upskilling firm Intellipaat taps EY for pre-IPO fundraising
Summary
- Intellipaat Software Solutions, which competes with hyper-funded Eruditus, upGrad, and Simplilearn, among others, is exploring a pre-IPO private equity round before an approximately ₹800 crore IPO within 12-16 months.
MUMBAI : Bootstrapped upskilling firm Intellipaat Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd has appointed consultancy major EY to advise on its fundraising plans as it targets a revenue of ₹700-800 crore over the next two years, a top executive of the firm told Mint.