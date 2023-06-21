Mumbai: Pregna International Ltd, a women’s reproductive healthcare company, has raised its first private equity funding of $16 million, or around ₹130 crore, from India Life Sciences Fund III (ILSF III) for a minority stake.

India Life Sciences Fund is managed by private equity firm InvAscent.

"This investment will fuel Pregna's growth and enable them to address the evolving needs of women across the globe. The company and InvAscent will use their resources and expertise to drive greater access to reproductive healthcare options, raise awareness, and make a positive impact on women's health," said Sumit Gupta, Managing Director, InvAscent.

Mumbai headquartered-Pregna specializes in research, development and manufacturing of intrauterine contraception and treatments. It sells its products across 140 countries.

"The company is well-positioned to capitalize on its enhanced manufacturing capabilities, expanding product portfolio, and geographical reach," said Mukul Taparia, managing director, Pregna.

The company said it will use the capital to build new products, manufacture Class III medical devices, long-term drug delivery applications, and boost global market reach.

Pregna was founded in the 1990s by late Shyamsunder Taparia, and Jaiprakash Taparia and Mukul Taparia.

InvAscent has so far raised $500 million from global investors since its founding in 2007 and has invested in over 30 companies across pharmaceuticals, healthcare delivery, medical devices, and animal health sectors.

Pregna was advised by Unaprime Investment Advisors.