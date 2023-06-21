InvAscent's India Life Sciences invests $16 mn in Pregna for minority stake1 min read 21 Jun 2023, 05:22 PM IST
Mumbai headquartered-Pregna specializes in research, development and manufacturing of intrauterine contraception and treatments. It sells its products across 140 countries.
Mumbai: Pregna International Ltd, a women’s reproductive healthcare company, has raised its first private equity funding of $16 million, or around ₹130 crore, from India Life Sciences Fund III (ILSF III) for a minority stake.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×