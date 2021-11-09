Investment advisory platform Stratzy raises funds from Leo, Titan Capital

Bengaluru: Investment advisory platform, Stratzy, on Tuesday said that it has raised $800,000 as a part of its pre-seed funding round from Leo Capital, Titan Capital, and First Cheque.

According to the company, the funding will be used to bolster leadership and talent, obtain regulatory permits, and to grow marketing efforts for acquiring new users.

The platform currently has over 10,000 users and plans to clock 1 million downloads, by the end of 2022.

Founded in early 2021, Stratzy offers data-backed strategies for users to invest, in partnership with top brokers including Zerodha, 5paisa, Fyers, and AngelOne, amongst others.

“While the ultra-rich have a plethora of financial products at their disposal, the regular investor generally finds it challenging to access niche investment opportunities. This is where Stratzy steps in to bridge the gap and offer a simple, user-friendly, and fluid interface that caters to everyone. Our goal is to assist individuals in investing their money in the same way that the affluent and HNIs do. The product has been especially created for the Gen Z that is fueling the industry's growth," said Mohit Bhandari, co-founder & chief executive officer, Stratzy.

Stratzy sits at the intersection between passive robo-advisors and active stock-picking, allowing users to earn great returns and gain stock-picking knowledge without having to make the decisions themselves.

“The company is also planning to integrate crypto investment strategies on the platform, which should be up and running by early next year", Bhandari added.

"The pandemic has seen a spike in the number of first-time investors and several of them belong to the millennial and Gen Z population who not only need an easy to use investment platform but also want to participate more actively in the investment decision-making process as opposed to the previous generation. However, the current solutions in the market do not cater to these needs and there is room for more innovation to take place in this space," said Rajul Garg, Founder, Leo Capital.

Other investors in the Mumbai-based virtual investment advisory platform include Fynd co-founder, Harsh Shah; Sharechat co-founder, Farid Ahsan and PointOne Capital’s general partner, Archana Priyadarshini.

​​

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.