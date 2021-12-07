Investments in SaaS startups to double this year to $4.5 bn: report

“We have been observing that investors across the spectrum are now willing to actively invest in Indian SaaS companies including traditional PE (private equity) funds and sovereign funds, as these companies are starting to grow, with the outlook being fairly positive. The average deal value for the SaaS sector has also increased, with total deals roughly being unchanged. We expect revenues of SaaS firms to grow from $7 billion to $8 billion, at present, to roughly $25 billion over the next few years," said Prabhav Kashyap, associate partner, Bain.

