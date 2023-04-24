Murthy posted the following paras, "Founders take out money. Some do it legally, and some do not so legally. In my opinion, in either case, taking oodles of money from your company while it is unprofitable is deeply unethical to the investors who funded you. Some who did it illegally are well-known: One lady ran a popular fashion portal and took Sequoia’s money. She got her firm to pay her lawyer ₹70 crore as fees and it is rumoured got a lot of that amount directly back to herself as a cut. She also got her firm to pay a public relations agency ₹10 crore a year to have her profile appear as a glamorous CEO type, jetting in business class from one fashion show to another. All this happened while her start-up failed to earn even rs 10 crore of gross income on farcically inflated revenues of ₹300 crore while it was valued at over ₹8,000 crore".