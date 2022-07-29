Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / Start-ups /  Investors are more likely to back startups on sunny days, a study finds

Investors are more likely to back startups on sunny days, a study finds

Representational image
2 min read . 01:05 PM ISTAlina Dizik, The Wall Street Journal

The research says that sunny weather is a feel-good factor that can make a big difference

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A little sunshine can work wonders with investors.

A little sunshine can work wonders with investors.

That is the finding of a study that looked into how startups fared with potential investors at big meetup events. On days that were sunnier than the previous day, startups had a greater likelihood of getting funding, according to researcher Gary Dushnitsky, associate professor of strategy and entrepreneurship at London Business School.

Hi! You're reading a premium article
Start 14 Days Free Trial

That is the finding of a study that looked into how startups fared with potential investors at big meetup events. On days that were sunnier than the previous day, startups had a greater likelihood of getting funding, according to researcher Gary Dushnitsky, associate professor of strategy and entrepreneurship at London Business School.

Sunnier weather, the study found, acts as a stimulus to improve mood and is a feel-good factor that increases the likelihood of an investor committing to an investment. Sunnier weather is associated with a positive mood, which can sometimes filter into other decisions, including investors’ decision-making.

The sunny effect was more evident for startups in the earliest stages, where there is often less overall information available for an investor to assess or where the founders had little entrepreneurial experience.

“Some decisions can be affected by stimuli to your body," says Prof. Dushnitsky. Investors, he says, “might have conviction [to invest], but it might come from factors that have nothing to do with the venture."

Prof. Dushnitsky and another researcher used data from 1,335 startups that graduated from European accelerators—mentor-type programs for early-stage companies. The researchers compared weather data from the location of each “demo day"—a showcase for entrepreneurs to meet investors—with data from the day prior. They controlled for a host of other factors, including the founders’ backgrounds, age and prior entrepreneurship experience.

The results: Entrepreneurs attending a meetup on a sunnier day received funding 22% of the time, compared with 15% for days that were less sunny than the day prior, according to the research, published in the Academy of Management Journal earlier this year.

The positive feelings associated with sunnier weather drive “decision making on topics and issues that have no relevance," Prof. Dushnitsky says.

 

MINT PREMIUMSee All

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.