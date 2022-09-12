Investors back startup aiming to help amputees better control prosthetic limbs

Accidents, burns, illnesses and combat can all lead to the loss of a limb, with traumatic injuries accounting for about 45% of amputations, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. The number of Americans with limb loss will rise to 3.6 million by 2050, from 1.6 million in 2005, an increase driven by aging and illnesses such as diabetes, said a 2008 study in the journal Archives of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.