Investors back startup aiming to help amputees better control prosthetic limbs
- Phantom Neuro secures $6 million in new seed financing for system using implantable sensors and artificial intelligence
Startup Phantom Neuro Inc. has secured $6 million in new seed financing to develop technology designed to give amputees more lifelike control over prosthetic limbs.
Phantom Neuro’s system is designed to enable a patient’s brain to control prosthetic limb movements. Implanted sensors communicate wirelessly with a computer or cellphone, which then transmits signals to the prosthetic instructing it to move. The system includes software that enables signals from the sensors to be decoded and transmitted to the prosthetic, said Connor Glass, the company’s founder and chief executive.
Phantom Neuro’s technology would transmit the move signal to the prosthetic in a half-second or less, Dr. Glass said. That isn’t as fast as a normal hand, but would be fast enough that the patient wouldn’t notice a delay, he added.
“The goal is to be able to do everything you did pre-injury," he said.
Accidents, burns, illnesses and combat can all lead to the loss of a limb, with traumatic injuries accounting for about 45% of amputations, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. The number of Americans with limb loss will rise to 3.6 million by 2050, from 1.6 million in 2005, an increase driven by aging and illnesses such as diabetes, said a 2008 study in the journal Archives of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.
Current prosthetics include body-powered devices, controlled by a cable system that enables a prosthetic hand or hook to open or close; motorized devices driven by a battery-powered motor; and “myoelectric," or robotic, prosthetics that detect electrical currents generated by muscles as they contract, according to a 2015 paper in the journal Neurology Clinical Practice. Current prosthetics are often difficult to control and provide limited functional restoration, the study said.
Austin, Texas-based Phantom Neuro isn’t developing robotic limbs, but the company hopes its technology will make prosthetics more functional. Instead of placing sensors on the surface of the skin to detect electrical activity in the muscles, as some current prosthetics do, Phantom Neuro plans to implant flexible sensors under the skin.
Because the sensors sit on the surface of muscles and aren’t obstructed by skin, fat and connective tissue, they can pick up signals more effectively, said Dr. Glass. After the sensors are implanted, the healing process that occurs fixes them in place so they don’t move and disrupt signaling, he said.
Dr. Glass formed Phantom Neuro in 2020 and the company began operations in March of this year. The company is a spinout from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, where Dr. Glass studied microsurgical treatments for neuromuscular injury and surgical methods of human-machine interfacing.
Recent technological advances enable Phantom Neuro’s approach, including the machine-learning algorithms needed to decode signals from sensors and the increased computing power of cellphones, he added.
The field of complex implanted bioelectronics is also relatively new, but there will be a growing number of such technologies put to medical use, said D.A. Wallach, general partner of Time BioVentures, which led the financing.
“Our belief is we’re at the dawn of new medical devices that interact with the body’s electrical system," said Mr. Wallach, who is joining the Phantom Neuro board.
Phantom Neuro is still in the early phases of development. It plans to use the new capital, which brings its total funding to $9.5 million, to study its system in pigs in early 2023, Dr. Glass said.
The company, which aims to begin human studies within four years, is considering various business strategies. Options include selling technology to prosthetic-limb manufacturers and selling directly to consumers, who would use it with Phantom Neuro-compatible prosthetics, Dr. Glass said.
Risk & Return, LionBird Ventures, Draper Associates and Breakout Ventures also participated in the financing.
