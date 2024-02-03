Investors flock to small town 'desi' startups as funding surges. Here's why VCs are going beyond metros
Investors are increasingly turning their attention towards small-town startups in India, with 90% of startups in 2023 emerging from Tier-II and Tier-III cities. These startups received around 22% of the total funding, and 44% of investors have made investments in these cities.
In India, Tier-II and Tier-III cities are often overlooked for building businesses but the trend is changing as investors are shifting their interest towards small-town startups. These small cities which hold abundant potential for entrepreneurship, approximately account for 37% of the country's gross domestic product.