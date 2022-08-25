Investors press for stricter covenants as easy money fades4 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2022, 12:14 AM IST
In some cases, terms in the share purchase agreements are being enforced more rigorously, especially in the case of ‘reserved matters’
MUMBAI : Indian startups are finding out that securing investments in the current environment is tough and often comes with strings attached. Gone are the go-go days when investors offered eye-watering valuations, lavished attention, and term sheets—the framework of a deal—landed in founders’ inboxes within weeks.