Investors rush for web3 gaming in funding winter1 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2022, 09:38 PM IST
Web3 gaming firms in India raised $620.5 mn in 2022 across 32 deals, as per data from venture investment research firm Tracxn.
Web3 gaming firms in India raised $620.5 mn in 2022 across 32 deals, as per data from venture investment research firm Tracxn.
NEW DELHI : Web3 gaming companies in India saw robust investor interest this calendar year even as cryptocurrencies plunged to near all-time lows. Such firms produce blockchain-powered games with play-to-earn (P2E) models, where players are rewarded with crypto tokens for either participating or winning. In-game items in such games are often sold and traded as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as well.