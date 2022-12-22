Investors rush for web3 gaming in funding winter

However, despite a good year overall for web3 gaming firms, experts also warned that the recent crash of the FTX exchange may affect this industry. “The downturn has been more keenly felt post-FTX, so there is some inertia in investment appetites that will become more apparent over the coming months. Despite this, several funds committed to the web3 space prior to the downturn and are still investing, perhaps out of necessity," said Justin Shriram Keeling, founding general partner at Lumikai.

