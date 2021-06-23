IoT startup Kazam raises 7 cr led by Inflection Point Ventures

“In the last five years, the Government of India (GoI) has announced multiple beneficial initiatives to increase the sales of EV vehicles. Many startups in electric mobility are scaling well. Hence, Kazam fits in organically as we believe with more electric mobility startups getting launched and scaled, the infrastructure and discovery need (specially charging the vehicles) will be critical in the overall success of this sector," said Vinay Bansal, founder and chief executive, Inflection Point Ventures.