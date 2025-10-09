IPO-bound Razorpay to enter four new South-East Asian markets after Malaysia, Singapore
The move comes as the SaaS-based fintech firm gears up for a public listing in the Indian stock markets within the next 12–18 months.
Mumbai: Initial public offering (IPO)-bound fintech major Razorpay is planning to expand into three to four new SouthEast Asian markets by the end of 2026, the company’s top executive told Mint in an interaction. Razorpay is also expanding its suite of services to include artificial intelligence (AI)-driven commerce and international payments from India.