IPO-bound MobiKwik appoints Mukul Saxena as CEO of financial services Zaakpay 16 Sep 2022
In his previous role at IndusInd Bank, Saxena was the executive vice president and head of the payments business.
Sequoia-backed fintech unicorn MobiKwik on Friday announced appointment of former IndusInd Bank official Mukul Saxena as the chief executive officer (CEO) of its financial services and payment gateway platform Zaakpay.