BENGALURU: Zomato Ltd , aiming to raise Rs9,375 crore via an initial public offering (IPO), is set to re-launch grocery delivery services on its platform over the next few quarters, having pulled the plug on the segment in June last year.

At the start of the pandemic, Zomato had begun delivery of essentials and groceries under the ‘Zomato Market’ offering on its app, to tap into the growing demand for online grocery deliveries amid at stay-at-home orders for people to check the spread of the disease.

The decision to relaunch the service comes with Zomato’s chief financial officer, Akshant Goyal confirming a $100 million investment in Gurugram-based e-grocer, Grofers, during a press conference on Thursday. Details on the timeline of the proposed launch were not provided.

Last week, Zomato sought an approval from market watchdog Competition Commission of India (CCI), to acquire a 9.3% stake each in Grofers India Pvt Ltd, and its wholesale unit Hands on Trades Pvt. Ltd. The foodtech major was also looking to acquire certain rights in Grofer’s Singapore entity Grofers International Pte. Ltd.

The $120 million deal, which will see participation of Tiger Global, is expected to value Grofers at a little over $1 billion, two people told Mint, requesting anonymity.

Zomato today said that it was looking at the grocery segment purely from an ‘experimental’ mindset.

“Grocery is a large opportunity, and it is in the nascent stage right now, but growing rapidly. We think our platform lends itself well to us doing more than what we do today. So, I think we are actively experimenting in the (grocery) space, and recently invested $100 million for a minority stake in Grofers, with the idea of getting more exposure to that space and building our own strategies," said Goyal.

“Apart from investing in Grofers, we will also be launching groceries on the Zomato app soon, foraying into the space to see how fast we can grow," added Goyal.

Last year, Zomato inked direct partnerships with several fast-moving consumer goods companies and on-boarded local kiranas in its effort to expand grocery deliveries to 185 cities in India. It had also partnered with Grofers for last-mile delivery of essentials.

However, with the first unlock, Zomato chose to re-focus on the heavily impacted food delivery business to revive growth.

“Food aggregators were not doing food delivery (during the first months of the pandemic) and customers needed grocery in their home to be able to cook. And because of our network, we enabled (grocery-deliveries) to serve customers, but once food delivery came back, we turned our focus back to our core proposition. And now we are coming back to experiment and see how we build this hyperlocal part of the business (with groceries)," said company co-founder Gaurav Gupta, during the press conference.

Apart from groceries, Zomato also forayed into the functional foods or dietary supplements or nutraceutical market in March, this year.

“Nutraceuticals is another attempt outside the core food delivery space we continue to experiment in and are still piloting the offering. I think the next few quarters will tell us the sustainability and viability of this business. We have launched this on a pilot basis in very few cities," said Goyal.

Online food grocery currently accounts for 0.6% of the overall retail in the country, and almost 8.6% to overall online retail. In 2020, gross merchandise value registered by e-grocery firms stood at $3.3 billion.

With launch of grocery services, Zomato will up its fight with arch rival Swiggy, which launched its own 45-minute grocery delivery service, Instamart, in August last year.

Zomato has set a price band of Rs72-76 per share for its IPO and looks to shore up Rs15,000 crore (or roughly $2 billion) to fuel its operations across the country, according to the company. Almost 75% of the capital raised through the IPO will be used for organic and inorganic growth, with the remaining set aside for general corporate purposes, it said.

According to its red herring prospectus, released on Thursday, the company’s FY21 revenue fell 24% on year to Rs1,994 crore. Revenues from food delivery accounted for 86% of its revenues.

