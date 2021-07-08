IPO-bound Zomato to launch grocery delivery on its platform

“Food aggregators were not doing food delivery (during the first months of the pandemic) and customers needed grocery in their home to be able to cook. And because of our network, we enabled (grocery-deliveries) to serve customers, but once food delivery came back, we turned our focus back to our core proposition. And now we are coming back to experiment and see how we build this hyperlocal part of the business (with groceries)," said company co-founder Gaurav Gupta, during the press conference.