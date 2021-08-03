Iron Pillar invests $15 million in Y Combinator-backed Skill-Lync

Suryanarayanan P, co-founder and CEO, Skill-Lync, said, “The ever increasing gap between what industries expect and what students learn during their engineering education has caused a global shortage of high-quality engineering talent. The rapid adoption of new technologies by industries has also created a need for constant upskilling of engineering professionals. Hence, the need of the hour is to have engineers who have knowledge of both engineering fundamentals and how they can be applied to solve real world engineering problems through engineering design and simulation tools."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}