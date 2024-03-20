Is funding winter nearing its end? Experts predict resurgence for Indian startups
After enduring a prolonged funding winter, the Indian startup ecosystem is poised for a resurgence, with industry experts predicting funding inflows between $8bn-$12bn in 2024, marking a potential reversal of the drought. Venture Capital experts share the sectors that will remain in focus in 2024
After a prolonged funding winter, Indian startups are expected to witness a resurgence in funding inflows this year. Rajan Anandan, Managing Partner of Venture Capital firm Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia Capital India & SEA), hinted at a reversal of the drought. “Indian startups are expected to raise around USD 8 million to USD 12 billion in funding this year," he said, according to a Business Standard report.