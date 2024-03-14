Companies
Is the ice melting? Some startups defy funding slump with successive rounds
Priyamvada C 4 min read 14 Mar 2024, 05:08 PM IST
Summary
- Multiple growth and late stage companies have raised capital at higher valuations in quick succession over 6-8 months, signalling a shift in investor sentiment favoring startups with clear profitability paths and product market fit.
Bengaluru: Many growth- and late-stage companies have managed to secure capital in quick succession over the last 6-8 months at higher valuations, indicating a shift in investor sentiment, favoring startups with clear paths to profitability and product-market fit.
