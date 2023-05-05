IT, startup hiring hits five-year low1 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 10:58 PM IST
The number of recruitment mandates from information technology (IT) and startup clients has dropped to the lowest level in five years
The number of recruitment mandates from information technology (IT) and startup clients has dropped to the lowest level in five years. Poor visibility on workforce additions, overhiring, and layoffs continue to plague these sectors, with no indication of significant new employee additions this fiscal year, recruiters said.
