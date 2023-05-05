IT, startup hiring hits five-year low

“The number of mandates in the IT and startup sector has gone below 100,000 for the first time in five years. Even in June 2020, a few months into the covid crisis, the mandates had dropped to 104,000," said Kamal Karanth, co-founder of Xpheno, a recruitment firm specializing in tech and startup staffing. Xpheno has also seen mandates for contract staffing drop by 40% in the June quarter from a year earlier.