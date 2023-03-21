IT firms look to tap enterprises with private 5G solutions

NEW DELHI : IT services firms in India are looking to cash in on the rollout of 5G networks by providing enterprises with services for private 5G networks. Companies like Infosys, IBM, HCLTech and more are looking to tap this market, which is expected to grow in future. They aim to offer pay-as-you-go solutions to enterprises, aimed at simplifying adoption of these networks.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}