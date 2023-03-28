IT firms may halve fresher intake as BFSI clients cut spends

“In FY23, eight of the largest companies by revenue in the domestic IT sector cumulatively hired around 300,000 freshers. While this was down from 600,000 freshers hired a year ago, the same target for fresher hiring could be slashed to around 150,000 across all colleges in FY24," said Prasadh MS, head of technology at Bengaluru-based staffing research firm, Xpheno.