IT firms set to beat earnings forecasts for December qtr

Ruchi Mukhija, vice president of equity research at financial research firm Elara Capital, said the margin uptrend in the IT sector should be a result of lower attrition levels over the previous quarters, along with reduced staff costs. “Many freshers who were onboarded in the previous years will now see their training periods completed, and brought into the regular payroll sphere. This should allow IT companies to utilize their employee resources and not see them just add to company costs," she said.Chirajeet Sengupta, partner and global tech services head at Everest Group, said “easing up of some of the labour market situations" should help margins. “During this downturn period, there is going to be some tapering of revenue growth. So, naturally, during this period, investor focus will turn to margins. Consequently, there will be greater focus on this from service providers. As a result, margins will largely be stable," he said.