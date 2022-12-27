IT services firms expect resilient Q3, say analysts

The IT services industry may see marginal growth, despite December being a seasonally weak quarter, Omkar Tanksale, equity research analyst at Axis Securities, said. “We’re expecting 2.5-6% of revenue growth momentum to continue in Q3 (FY23). This could be a result of the large deals of the last quarter coming into implementation, and could be a consistent driver of growth for the sector in the coming quarters as well. In terms of deal wins, some cut-downs should happen— large-cap and mid-cap IT firms could see a fall of 20% in new deal wins in this quarter, although the quantity of deals should persist," he added.