IT, startups display stability and resilience in covid-hit Kerala

"Startups and IT companies are not as badly as affected as traditional sectors, but are not as bright as the picture is sometimes shown," said Vijayaraghavan. "At least 15-20000 out of 1.5 lakh may have lost jobs over the pandemic. But then, unlike other sectors, they did not lose completely. They received severance packages and other benefits. Some of them have taken this a positive note and started their own ventures," he said.