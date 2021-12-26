Italian tech startup revives Einstein’s father’s power plant

In 1895, Hermann Einstein, a German electrical engineer and entrepreneur better known for being the father of the genius behind the theory of relativity, had a canal dug in the countryside about halfway between Milan and Genoa to power his new plant. Hermann, who had an electric-motor factory in the nearby town of Pavia, tapped the revolutionary new technology of hydroelectric generation to power another revolutionary technology, electric streetlights. The plant was one of several Hermann and his brother Jakob built across northern Italy around 1900.