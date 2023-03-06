ITeS, BPO spur need for female workers1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 10:35 PM IST
The two sectors made up 36% of overall jobs for women in February, up from 30% in the same month last year, foundit has said in a report.
BENGALURU : Information Technology-enabled Services (ITeS) and business process outsourcing (BPO) sectors are driving demand for women in the workforce in India, according to job search platform foundit (formerly Monster). The two sectors made up 36% of overall jobs for women in February, up from 30% in the same month last year, foundit said in a report published on Monday.8
