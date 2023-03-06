BENGALURU : Information Technology-enabled Services (ITeS) and business process outsourcing (BPO) sectors are driving demand for women in the workforce in India, according to job search platform foundit (formerly Monster). The two sectors made up 36% of overall jobs for women in February, up from 30% in the same month last year, foundit said in a report published on Monday.8

The report noted that demand for women in India’s white-collar economy is also on the rise, and there has been a 35% increase in jobs for women in February compared to the same month last year. Along with ITeS/BPO, IT/computer software and banking/accounting/financial services sectors ranked among the top three sectors driving demand for women in India’s workforce.Customer service and call centres currently employ the highest percentage of women at 25%.

This is followed by IT at 23%, human resource roles (18%), and sales/business development (12%). Overall, jobs with people-centric roles have greater demand for women professionals.

To be sure, the percentage share of job postings for women in sectors like recruitment and staffing has also grown to 20%, and in healthcare and diagnostics to 8%.

In terms of geographic distribution, metropolitan cities like Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Pune reported the highest percentage of jobs available for women.

“There is a radical need for increasing women’s participation in the workforce across all sectors if we were to achieve our dream of becoming a 5 trillion-dollar nation," said Sekhar Garisa, chief executive, foundit. “Companies need to innovate their work modes to ensure flexibility, actively work to foster an inclusive workplace, and ensure that diversity extends beyond their hiring pamphlet,“ he added.

In terms of experience levels, demand for women professionals with up to five years of work experience has risen between February 2022 and 2023. While women in a leadership positions (>15 years) grew to 8% in February 2023 (it was 6% last year), it still indicates a great scope for better inclusivity at workplaces, said the report.