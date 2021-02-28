It’s a plane; it’s a drone; it’s got the best of both

The startup raised seed funding late last year to develop its IP and prototype. A larger funding round is on the anvil as it comes closer to trials. It aims to keep the cost of the e-plane below ₹1 crore, which would make it similar in price to a premium Range Rover or quarter the cost of the cheapest helicopter. But more than luxury car or helicopter services, ePlane wants to be an Uber for the skies. “An Uber ride between the airport and Electronic City in Bengaluru costs anywhere between ₹1,500 and ₹2,500 depending on the time of day. To start with, we are targeting 2x the price of an Uber ride for a 10x drop in travel time," says Chakravarthy.