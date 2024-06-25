Budget 2024: IVCA seeks reconsiderations over definition of PE firms' control adopted by CCI
The IVCA discussed measures to boost domestic capital in AIFs to finance infrastructure, credit, startups and growth companies in a meeting with the Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of the Budget 2024-25.
BENGALURU:The Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA) has sought a review of the Competition Commission of India's (CCI's) definition of control over companies by private equity (PE) funds in a meeting with the Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of the Budget 2024-25.