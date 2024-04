BENGALURU : Early-stage venture capital firm IvyCap Ventures on Tuesday announced the closure of its third fund, raising ₹2,100 crore in capital, exceeding its initial target of ₹1,500 crore.

Vikram Gupta, founder and managing partner of IvyCap Ventures, told Mint that the firm exercised a greenshoe option to raise additional capital.

Gupta said that approximately 90% of the raised capital originated from domestic investors, with the remaining 10% primarily sourced from IIT alumni worldwide. "60% of the capital is from institutional investors, 20% from IIT alumni, and another 20% from family offices, marking their inaugural participation," Gupta said, detailing the breakup.

Of the funds raised, close to 60% came from existing investors of IvyCap Ventures in funds 1 and 2. With this close, the firm's assets under management (AUM) stood at ₹5,000 crore.

The fund plans to invest in about 25 companies at Series A, with an average initial investment ranging between ₹30 to 50 crore. “25 new companies with an average ticket of 50 crore, which takes about 1,250 crore. About 3% of the fund, which is ₹400 crore, goes as follow on rounds and 5% of the fund, which is ₹100 crore, goes into seed stage investments," said Gupta.

Currently, 40% of the third fund's corpus has been deployed in various companies, including Celcius, Agraga, Eggoz, ZestIot, Snitch, GradRight, Flexifyme, Beatoven.ai, and Dhruva Space. Notably, the fund has also made follow-on investments from its prior fund in companies such as LendBox, Miko, Biryani By Kilo, and BlueStone.

While IvyCap Ventures traditionally focused on Series A investments, the third fund marks the firm's debut in seed-stage investments.

“We did not do it earlier because we were very focussed on exits and exit frames are longer with seed investments. In this fund, our investors say that we can take the risk and put 5% of the fund in seed stage funding," said Gupta.

There are about 125,000 registered startups in the country today and 25,000 of them are angel-funded and there are about 5,000 of them which have got some kind of a Series A funding, Gupta explained.

“That translates to 114, 115 unicorns in the country. At the 25,000 level, there are quite a few startups which are ready for scale, but they get neglected because there's not enough funding and guidance. Funding might still be available now, but we believe that a support system is missing where the follow-on rounds can also happen," he said.

IvyCap Ventures Fund 1 realised an ₹330 crore exit, with a 22x return on Purplle. The company is expecting another big exit soon.

“We have created India's first dragon, which is a company that gives you exit value of more than 1x of the entire fund. When we exited in purple in 2021, a 15 crore investment gave us a ₹330 crore in cash outcome. We are likely to see BlueStone (online jewellery startup) become a second dragon in fund 1," Gupta added.

IvyCap Ventures has a portfolio of about 50 companies across sectors including HealthTech, ConsumerTech, DeepTech (SaaS, AI/ML, IoT), FinTech, EdTech, and emerging sectors like AgriTech and SpaceTech.

